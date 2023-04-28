Jesse Garcia Sr.
Jesse Garcia Sr., 79, of Temple passed away in his home after a long illness. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home. With interment to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas. Food and fellowship will follow at the Crestview Church of Christ.
Jesse was born on May 22, 1943 in Temple, Texas to Paul Garcia Sr. and Rosa Castillo. He was born at home in the Hispanic neighborhood of south 6th and 8th street. As the oldest in the family, responsibility came early. He along with his brothers and sister pick cotton in east bell county and around the state. Later in life he told many stories about growing up in the barrio both good and bad during the 1950s. Jesse and his friends bonded together and called themselves La Calle Ocho (8th Street). He had many fond memories with them and they had become lifelong friends.
In 1958 a young woman from California came to the Barrio to visit her father. She caught the eye of many young men of the neighborhood as well as Jesse. Jesse won out by being the first and bravest to ask her father for permission to talk to her. After her visit with her father she had gone back to California and they had spoke to each other through letters. In 1960 she had come back to Temple in order to take care of her father. After a long illness her father had passed away in December of 1960. On January 22, 1961 Jesse and Rosa had married at the old church of Our Lady Of Guadalupe. They had their first child, Jesse that year in September. They then had their second child, Debbie in May 1963. In 1965 Jesse moved to California with his family.
Then started their new life in Southern California. Another son, Sunday came along in September of 1966 and a son, Joe in November 1968. Growing up in Southern California during the mid 60’s with the music and culture was really something. Jesse was working as a roofer during this time and would often travel to different cities in California and surrounding states. A girl, Ruthie was born around this time in 1972.His fondest memory was going to San Francisco, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. He would often go home with many stories about the exciting places he had visited. In 1974 he decided to take his family back home to Temple, Texas. Jesse always worked hard and instilled this to his children. One of his favorite pastimes included fishing, he taught his children how to fish at an early age. There are many great memories that were made at the Brazos River. Many holidays were spent with aunts, uncles and cousins. As well as following the Temple Wildcats during their championship run from 1976-1980. Ending with their state championship in December of 1979. He then retired from Temple Parks and Recreation Department Center. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and playing as a pitcher in softball during the eighties. He loved having BBQ’s with family and friends and dancing while listening to music from the 1950s to the 1970s. Jesse could really say that he enjoyed life (Puro Party!)
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; David “Duke” Garcia, Paul Garcia Jr., Robert “Cono” Garcia; one sister; Juana McCoy.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Rosa Garcia (Delgado); five sons; Jesse Garcia Jr. and wife Myrza, Sunday Garcia, Joe Garcia, Frank Ontiveros, and Adrian Garcia; two daughters; Debbie Garcia, Ruthanne Garcia Graham and husband Jason; four brothers; Johnny Garcia and wife Janie, Albert Garcia and wife Mary, Ralph Garcia, Paulino Rodriguez Castillo; two sisters; Eva Garcia, Maggie Brantley and husband Derrick; along with 20 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Visitation will be at 6:00p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7:00p.m.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
Paid Obituary