Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Stastny
Clarence Albin Stastny, age 93 of Temple, passed from this life at his residence on July 29, 2021. His beloved wife, Malena Mae Stastny, age 91, joined him on August 2, 2021. Services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral home in Temple. Burial will be at Seaton Cemetery.
Clarence was born on June 26, 1928 to John and Francis Stastny in Bell County, Texas. Malena was born on September 27, 1929 to Archie and Ona Mae Lacy. Clarence and Malena were married on June 17, 1956. They were married for 65 years. Clarence worked at Empire Seed and Temple Cotton Compress. He was a proud Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. Malena was a devoted wife. She was also very creative. They were members of Bethel Assembly of God.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ed Stastny, Johnny Stastny, Frank Chaloupka; and his sisters, Millie Hartwell, Annie Simpson, Evelyn Reznicek, Georgie Bartek, Wilma Frerichs.
Malena was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Gray, Mildred Lacy, Pansy Lemons, Ruby Griffin, Margaret Weir; and her brother, Chester Lacy.
Those left to honor and cherish their memories are Clarence’s sister, Dorothy Lightfoot; Malena’s brother, Arlie Lacy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Tammy Weaver and Mildred Turner for the loving care they provided.
A time of visitation was held from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the funeral home.
