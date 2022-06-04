Services for Garland Eugene Daniel, 84, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Academy with the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Daniel died Tuesday, May 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Little River-Academy to Raymond and Opal Evans Daniel. He graduated from Academy High School. He attended Texas State University in San Marcos. He married Wilma Jean Etheredge in 1963. He served in the National Guard. He was a teacher. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Glenn Daniel; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.