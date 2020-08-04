No services are planned for Virginia Ann Knight, 69, of Temple.
Mrs. Knight died Sunday, July 26, at her residence.
She was born March 18, 1951, in Austin to Chambers and Anna Mae Howell Lykins. She worked at Crestview Manor Nursing Center in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Louis Tuerck; and her second husband, Billy Bob Knight.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Dee Tuerck and Louis Edward Tuerck; a daughter, Melissa Ann Tuerck Arroyo; a sister, Bonnie M. Lykins Cole; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.