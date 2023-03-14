Services for John Joseph “JJ” Stempien, 46, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Houston.
Mr. Stempien died Wednesday, March 1.
He was born Dec. 8, 1976, to Peter and Charlie Stempien in Houston. He attended St. Leo University and earned a bachelor’s of arts in business administration. He was a technology consultant.
Survivors include his wife, Abby; a son, Gabriel; his father; and a sister, Laurie.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.