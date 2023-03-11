BELTON — Services for Eugene “Gene” Leo Campbell, 76, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton
Mr. Campbell died Wednesday, March 8, at his residence.
He was born to Leo and Mary Ellen Campbell on March 7, 1947, in Nampa, Idaho. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1964. He married Teresa May Clatfelter on Sept. 2, 1965, in Nampa. He received his bachelor’s degree in electronics from the University of Maryland. He spent 22 years in the military. After the military he worked with Veterans Affairs helping veterans find employment after the service. He also was a teacher at Boise State University instructing electronic engineering. He and his wife moved from Chubbuck, Idaho, to Belton in 2007.
Survivors include his wife; a son David L. Campbell; a daughter, Teresa M. Jorden; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.