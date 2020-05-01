Services for Fidel Gonzalez, 75, of Belton will be private.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Gonzalez died Thursday, April 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 9, 1945, in Michoacan, Mexico, to Emeterio and Gregoria Gonzalez. He married Maria Lemus in Mexico. He was a truck driver. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Fidel Gonzalez Jr. in 2002.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Luis Gonzalez; two daughters, Yolanda Gonzalez and Leticia Gonzalez; two brothers, Ciriaco Gonzalez and Efrain Gonzalez; three sisters, Abigail Corona, Celia Avila and Carmen Mireles; and six grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.