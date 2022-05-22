CAMERON — Services will be held at a later date for Calvin Franklin “Buddy” Simonton, 77, of Rockdale.
Mr. Simonton died Wednesday, May 18, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Taylor to L.B. and Herminia Hodon Simonton. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1963. He worked for Dresser-Atlas, Welltech and Green’s Pressure Testing. He was a truck driver. He attended Brethren Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Wayne Simonton.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Simonton of Rockdale; a son, James Michael Simonton of Rockdale; three daughters, Leslie Perez and Lynn Pawlik, both of Alice, and Tammy Hauser of Leander; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.