CAMERON — Services for Vicki Lee Kirk Henson, 65, of Thorndale and formerly of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Thursday in North Elm Cemetery.
Mrs. Henson died Sunday, Oct. 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 2, 1955, in Cameron to B.L. “Dutch” and Joy Marie Stevens Kirk. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. She married Tommy Lee Henson on Dec. 26, 1991. She worked for Royal Seating Mfg.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her mother of Thorndale; two brothers, Steve Kirk and Mike Kirk, both of Cameron; and a sister, Karen McCoy of Thorndale.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.