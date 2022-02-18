Services for Donna Lucille Schwartz Woodfin, 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Woodfin died Thursday, Feb. 10, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Owosso, Mich., to Kenneth Schwartz and Frances Hawcroft. She married Edward Woodfin in 1962. She worked at Baylor Scott & White. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Woodfin of Germany and Daniel Woodfin of Temple.
Hewett-Arney funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.