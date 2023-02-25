BELTON — Services for Lou Ann Bussell, 79, of Belton will be at a later date.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Lou Ann Bussell, 79, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Bussell died Friday, Feb. 17, at a local hospital.
She was born May 7, 1943, to Fred Garland and Nancy Helen Parnell in Belton. She graduated from Belton High School in 1962. She attended Temple College. She married Robert W. Kelley, and later married Richard Bussell, who preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Rulief G. Kelley.
Survivors include three daughters, Jacqueline Ann Peters, Pamela Michelle Fannin and Patricia Kelley; two stepdaughters, Dawn Bussell and Cass Bussell; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.