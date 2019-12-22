Oleta Joy (Alexander) Young, 84 of Temple, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to service. Burial to follow services Flint Creek Cemetery in The Grove.
Oleta was born January 7, 1935 to Lepel and Ida Mae (Clawson) Alexander in The Grove, Texas. She loved photographs whether taking or receiving them and enjoyed showing them off to those around her. Oleta loved listening to Elvis Presley music, cooking, and traveling. She was a huge fan of the outdoors as she took to gardening, hunting and fishing at the lake.
Oleta was preceded in death by her parents and husband, J.T. “Jack” Young.
She is survived by a daughter, Joy Ferrell and husband Wes; brother, Darrell Alexander and wife Freda; four grandchildren, Kim LaCanne and husband Brent, Jason Harmon and wife Misty, Jacob Ferrell and wife Amanda, and Caleb Ferrell and wife Danielle; along with her ten great grandchildren.