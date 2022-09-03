Services for Michael Lehto, 80, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lehto died Tuesday, Aug. 30, at a local care facility.
He was born Oct. 1, 1941, to Axel Lehto and Hilda Lambert in New York, N.Y. He was a Catholic. After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the Army and later retired as a sergeant first class. He volunteered at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Memorial Center in Temple.
Survivors include a cousin, David Freeman of Canada.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post No. 1820 Disaster Fund.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.