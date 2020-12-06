Ronnie Dale Rice
Born February 12, 1944 to Dennis and Mildred Rice of Belton. Died November 23, 2020 at Scott & White Hospital.
He was married to Carroll Ann Rice for 37 years. They lived in Buckholts, Tx.
Ronnie worked for Santa Fe Railroad for 23 years.
He is survived by his wife; a son Ricky Rice; two daughters, Renee Berggren and Raynie Hodges. A step-son Joseph Zanine; and five step-daughters Dorothy Faber; Rebecca Patterson; Debra Donnelly; Rhonda Clem and Diana Shelton. 27 grandchildren; and 53 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters Connie Anderson and Patricia Rice.
Paid Obituary