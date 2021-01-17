Services for William Alton “Bill” Johnson, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Johnson died Thursday, Jan. 14, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Belton to Dale Robert and Ella Jo McDowell Johnson. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Rosa-Lee Leona Feldewert. He worked for Chevrolet in St. Louis; Monsanto Co. in Winfield, Mo.; and the U.S. Post Office in St. Charles, Mo.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kelly Johnson of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.