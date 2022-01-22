BELTON — Services for William Charles Boggs, 69, of Temple will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Boggs died Monday, Jan. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 21, 1952, in Pennsylvania to Alben C. and Helen M. Tamul Boggs. He married Shirley Smith. He was a member of the Pennsylvania International Guard. He worked in printing, was a financial advisor and served as a volunteer firefighter.
Survivors include his wife.
Memorials may be made to the Tunnel to Tower Foundation at t2t.org.