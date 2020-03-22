Larry W. Baggerly
Mr. Larry W. Baggerly, 75, of Belton, was born in Corpus Christi, TX, the son of Richard Baggerly and Lela Nettles Baggerly. He married Patricia O’ Bannon July 11, 1964 in Belton.
He was a teacher and coach for Holland and Moody school districts. He later worked as the Director of Maintenance for Belton I.S.D.
He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Belton.
He was a graduate of the Belton High School class of 1962, where he played on the only undefeated Belton Tiger football team. He was a graduate of the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He went on to receive his Master’s degree from Prairie View A & M.
He was a veteran of the Air Force, where he served 2 years during the Vietnam conflict.
He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend who will be missed dearly.
Mr. Baggerly had a love of sports, especially football. He was an avid fisherman, and loved sharing that passion with family and friends.
Mr. Baggerly is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Baggerly of Belton; two sons Michael Baggerly and wife Amy of Belton and Billy Baggerly of Belton; one daughter Kathy Baggerly Moore and husband Bud of Belton; three brothers Jim Baggerly of Holland, Floyd Baggerly of Jourdanton and Donnie Baggerly of Belton; four grandchildren Skyler Baggerly and fiancé Karlee Turner, Dawson Moore, Cori Canfield and Hope Johns and husband Wade Johns; five great grandchildren Jett, Brayzen, Laikynn, Reece and Layla.
Mr. Baggerly passed from this world on Monday, March 16, 2020 in his home. Public services will be at a later date.
