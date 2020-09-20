Services for Joyce Marie Beerwinkle Kattner, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Moody-Leon United Methodist Church in Moody.
Mrs. Kattner died Monday, Sept. 14, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Moody to Fred H. and Erna Irene Beerwinkle. She graduated from Moody High School. She married Herbert L. Kattner on Nov. 25, 1948. She worked for Purifoy and Lueck Insurance. She was a member of Moody-Leon UMC in Moody.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Lionel Glenn Kattner, Rickie Lynn Kattner and Gordon Dwight Kattner; a daughter, Vivian Marie Blankemeier; a sister, Shirley McCutchen; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.