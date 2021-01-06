Jack Kenneth Jung
Jack Kenneth Jung, 94, of Kingsland, Texas passed away January 1, 2021. He was born to Arno and Paula (Frantzen) Jung on September 30, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas.
Jack left high school to join the Navy where he served during the World War II era for three years. After his Honorable Discharge, Jack went to work for the San Antonio Fire Department, eventually working his way to Captain. During his 27 years with the San Antonio Fire Department, he also owned a welding business. He retired in 1974 and relocated to Kingsland, Texas, where he built his house on Lake LBJ bit by bit until the house was complete. In his retirement he ran a mobile welding shop, working on ranches, boat docks, and other small projects. In 1978 he bought over one hundred acres in Junction, Texas that allowed his family many years of fellowship and enjoyment.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kay Pehl of Belton, Texas; son-in-law, Wilson Campbell of Kingsland, Texas; granddaughters Laura LeBlanc and Amber Coppin and her husband Jonathan; great-grandchildren Nathan LeBlanc, Madeleine LeBlanc, and Abigail Coppin; as well as numerous friends and family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie Jung; and son, Michael Jung.
A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
Jack’s care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008
