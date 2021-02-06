Bess Bagby
Bess graduated to eternal life with our Lord Jesus on the morning of February 4, 2021 at her family’s home in Leander, Texas. She lived in Temple, Texas for fifty-nine years.
Bess was born on April 2, 1928 in Izora, Texas to Mary Jewel Cockrell and William Norman Dumas. She graduated from Lampasas High School. She worked for a legislative attorney in Austin, as a secretary for Killeen Independent School District, and for the Department of Human Resources in Temple, totalling to twenty years as a financial services secretary.
Bess and husband-to-be Grady Bagby grew up together in Lampasas, connected only through family acquaintance. As Grady delivered ice to Bess’ family store, he earned a little more notice. Bess married Grady at nineteen years of age and remained happily wed for sixty-seven until Grady passed in 2015 at the age of ninety. Bess’ greatest joy in life was simply being with her family. Simple Sunday lunches in her home, family trips to The Menger Hotel in San Antonio, and Christmas Eve get-togethers are certainly among her fondest of memories.
Bess is survived by her children Sherry, Don and wife Laurie, and Suanne and husband Matt Smedley; her grandchildren Josh and wife Sherry (and soon to arrive great-grandchild), Ben, Jacob, and Anna; brothers Charles Dumas and wife Fran, and James Dumas.
A graveside service will take place at Bellwood Memorial in Temple on Monday, February 8 at 2pm. Proper mask usage and social distancing protocols are required for those in attendance.
Paid Obituary