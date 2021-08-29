Wanda Talasek
The world has lost a beloved mother, dedicated wife and fierce businesswoman, Wanda Talasek. Wanda passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 22 from complications due to a fall she suffered a short time before.
She will be sorely missed by her husband of 64 years, Ed Talasek, and her two daughters, Traci Morrow and Toi Talasek. Wanda was born in Beeville, Texas on January 23,1939, and lived most of her life in Temple, Marble Falls and Stonewall, Texas. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Mary Hardin Baylor and her master’s degree some years later, from Southwest Texas State University at a time when few women achieved such status, especially as a working wife and mother.
Wanda started her career as an elementary school teacher in Temple, but was quickly elevated to principal, then on to ultimately work on the business side of education as the assistant superintendent in Fredericksburg, Texas. Wanda was talented in so many aspects of her life. She was a genius with words and writing and was a voracious reader. She enjoyed playing games, country music, playing the guitar, and spending time with friends and family.
Wanda treasured her time with her grandsons, twins Wyatt and Westin Morrow. She especially loved her role as “Mimi” to these two young men and they enjoyed the fact that she was a master in the kitchen. Visits were frequent and often centered around the special meals “Mimi” planned for them.
Throughout her adult life she enjoyed hunting and ranch life on the family ranch in Sonora and in the last ten years, the ranch in Concan. Riding the ranch in her fedora hat and fur vest while telling tales brought her great delight, which she shared with her friends. Son in law, William Morrow, and she enjoyed sharing ranching stories and the love of family times on the ranches. Wanda’s contributions to family gatherings will live on in the memories of friends and family.
Wanda had a vivacious personality, and made friends everywhere she went, all of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, undying love and how much she cared for them. Wanda took considerable pride in her accomplishments in the field of education. She was a maverick and a trail blazer in the 70’s and 80’s and a true leader in the industry. At the same time, she was renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion and a knack for telling it like it is!
The delight of her later years was the good fortune to discover her half sister, Dorothy Truly from Rockport, Texas. Although they had a short relationship, they spoke often and hoped to be able to spend more time together when Covid subsided. Her other sister, Sharon Frazier Lantz of Littleton, CO. was a constant in Wanda’s life and spent her teenage summers with the Talasek’s in Temple, driving kids to Swim Park and moving irrigation pipe on the farm, among other things.
Any send off for Wanda would not be complete without mentioning lifelong friends, Nelda and George Vogel and the entire Vogel family, and Marilyn and Roy Schmidtzinsky. The Vogel’s were instrumental in Ed and Wanda’s decision to move from Temple to the Hill Country and finally to Stonewall. The Talasek’s were welcomed to Stonewall by so many friends more than 30 years ago and they have enjoyed being a part of the community. Wanda’s “school business” ladies also remained cherished friends and brought her a lot of laughs. Bonnie Martin, Marilyn Hoster, Karin Borman Berg, Annell Todd and Lou Stevens are just a few of the colleagues who made her career so much fun and so rewarding.
Friends are encouraged to say a final goodbye and participate in a “Celebration of Life” in Wanda’s honor which will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Narrow Path Winery located at 6331 South 1623 Ranch Road, Stonewall (near Albert, Texas.) The irony of the choice of a winery as the unique venue for this event will not be lost on friends and family and we know would be approved by WT!
You are invited to post a condolence message at www.schaetter.com where arrangements have been entrusted at Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, please give generously to the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 224, Stonewall, Texas, 78671-0224.
Paid Obituary