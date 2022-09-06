Services for Helen Kay Muder, 73, of Moffatt will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the pavilion in Moffatt Cemetery.
Mrs. Muder died Monday, Sept. 6, at a San Antonio hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1948, in Praco, Ala., to Dan and Helen Worley.
She was preceded in death by a husband, Daniel Worley.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Muder of Moffat; a daughter, Amber Aguro of Texas; a son, Shawn Muder of Temple; two sisters, Janie Bedrich of Holland and Diane Dupree of Belton; a brother, Hank Worley of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.