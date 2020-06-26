Marvin Elton Castle
Marvin Elton Castle, 56 of Killeen, passed away June 8th after a brief illness. Born in Ft. Worth, Tx., Marvin grew up in Little River-Academy and has been with Dodge Country Cars in Killeen since 2009. Marvin was well known for his love of family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His ability to make others laugh about almost anything, going out of his way to help you in a time of need and staying connected with friends and family on social media.
Marvin is preceded in death by daughter Durene Castle and is survived by daughters Elisha Castle of Levelland, Tx. and Lauren Zoller of Yardville Heights, NJ and son Jeremy Castle of Austin, Tx. and eight grandchildren. Also brothers Robert Castle of Houston, Tx., Pete Rowe of Mart, Tx., Tommy Rowe of Ft. Worth, Tx., Ryan Castle and David Castle of Sacramento, Ca., stepbrother Lonnie Guthrie of Temple and sisters Janie Dunlap and Robin Lanier of Waco, Tx., Brenda Baker-Ratliff-Nesbitt of Pinewood, SC. and stepsisters Janie Anderson of Belton, Tx. and Krystine Ernst-Castle of Reno, NV. Marvin is also survived by his long companion, Evette Dean.
A memorial is scheduled for July 12th with more details to follow and will be posted by family on Facebook and other social media once plans are in place.
