ROCKDALE — Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Lichtenhahn Perkins, 93, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Sandy Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Perkins died Sunday, April 10, in Rockdale.
She was born Dec. 15, 1928, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Carl V. and Bertha G. Bostwick Lichtenhahn. She attended high school in Burnet. She married Donald L. Perkins in Burnet. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Deborah L. Mimun.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna Perkins of Houston and Eileene Perkins of Rockdale; a son, Charles Perkins of Rockdale; two sisters, Sharlyn Bird and Charla Stark; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.