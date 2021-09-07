BELTON — Services for Virginia “Gail” Sirny, 74, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Tom Henderson officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Sirny died Thursday, Sept. 2, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 9, 1946, to Lloyd and Helen Wiley in Cleveland, Miss. She was a member of Heights Baptist Church. She graduated from Belton High School. She worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital as a clerk, was a cafeteria manager with the Temple School District, and worked at the Bluebonnet Cafe, IHop and Bill’s Grill.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Stephen Carl Evans and Rod Campbell.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Evans of Troy; two daughters, Kimberly Gail Reynolds of Belton and Cindy Austin of Morgan’s Point Resort; a brother, David Clark of Salado; a sister, Jane Helen Wiley of Austin; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Heights Baptist Church Kitchen Fund or Library Fund, 1220 S. 49th St., Temple, TX 76504, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.