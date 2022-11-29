Services for Freddy Dwayne Metcalf, 53, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Darren Rich officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Metcalf died Thursday, Nov.17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1969, in Big Spring to Bill Dwayne and Myrtle Charlene Capps Metcalf. He served in the National Guard. He worked as a painter in auto body refinishing. He operated Freddy’s Paint and Body in Lott. He married Mary Kelso in 2002. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott.
Survivors include his wife of Lott; a daughter, Kayla Underwood of Lott; his parents of Moffat; two brothers, Bill Wayne Metcalf of Louisiana and Toby Metcalf of Troy; a sister, Cindy Jo Honeycutt of Moffat; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.