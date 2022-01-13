Services for David Alan Ligon, 75, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday in Bluffton Cemetery in Bluffton.
Mr. Ligon died Friday, Jan. 7, at his residence.
He was born in October 1946 in Sherman to Alton J. and Ellen Jane Wieder Ligon. He graduated from Lanie High School in Austin in 1964. He attended Abilene Christian College and Texas State University. He served in the U.S. Navy and later served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Cheryl Darlene Sexton in May 1968 in Austin. He worked for Texas Utility Power Plants until retiring. He served as a coach for children’s softball and baseball teams.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Debra Malone of Ohio; and a son, Dr. Daryl Ligon of Arizona.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.