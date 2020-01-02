Dorothy S. Groezinger, 99, of Temple died Wednesday Jan 2, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Dorothy S. Groezinger, 99, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Groezinger died Wednesday, Jan. 1, at a local hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save