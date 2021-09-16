Services for Bobbie Lois Ham, 92, of Round Rock and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Ham died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at a Round Rock nursing facility.
She was born Aug. 23, 1929, in Talpa to Wesley Flint James and Ruby McClure. She attended Centennial High School and Brownwood Business College. She married Murry Myrl Ham on Sept. 18, 1948. She was a member of First Christian Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen Ham and Jim Ham; a sister, Tommie Jean Nixon; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.