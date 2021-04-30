Betty Veselka
July 11, 1938 - April 24, 2021
Betty, age 82, of Morgan’s Point Resort passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 surrounded by her children. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 1st at 11am at First Baptist Church in Valley Mills with Rev. Don Lentz officiating under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Interment will be at 2 PM at Patrick Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 30th from 5pm-7pm at First Baptist Church in Valley Mills.
Betty was born in Patrick on July 11, 1938 to Willie and Lois (Layne) Garrett. She graduated from China Spring High School in 1956. Over the years she worked for Million Item Wholesale and M&M Mars, but what she loved most was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy came from taking care of her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Melvin Garrett, Joe Garrett, Jimmy Garrett, Donny Garrett and sister Peggy Walts.
She is survived by her husband, Emil Veselka of Morgan’s Point Resort; daughters, Diana Motloch and husband Sonny, Rita Workman and husband Brian; sons, James McNeely and wife Kathryn, Jesse McNeely and wife Renee, all of Moody TX; stepsons, Greg Veselka and wife Brenda of Temple, TX, Jamie Veselka of Crawford, TX; grandchildren, Candace Brannan, Sandra Hamrick, Joseph Motloch, James Motloch, Brandon Workman, Brent Workman, Justin McNeely, Paige McNeely, Kutter Kollaja, Kinlee Kollaja, and Kaden Kollaja; step-grandchild, Trenton Veselka; great-grandchildren, Tanner Brannan, Nathan Hamrick, Nicholas Hamrick, Mason Motloch, Gage Motloch, Brayden Motloch, Avery Motloch, Brodie Motloch, Amy Workman, Jacob Workman, Eisley Workman, Peyton McNeely and 2 on the way; step-great grandchild, Eden Veselka.
You may sign the online register book at www.fossfuneralhome.com
