Services for Peggy Lou Dooley, 77, of Temple will be 5 p.m. Friday in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Dooley died Monday, Feb.22 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Troy to Emery and Tina Johnson Dooley. She graduated from Troy High School in 1962. She married Tom Dooley on Feb. 14, 1990. He preceded her in death in 2017. She attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. She was the former president of the American Business Women’s Association (Charter Oak Chapter).
She was also preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Walker of Troy, and Betty Jo Barnes of Pleasant Hill, Mo.; a son, Woody Shuler of Belton; a brother, David Johnson of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.