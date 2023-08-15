Darlene Bunte
Ardith Darlene Bunte, 78, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2023, surrounded by her family, at her home in Troy. She was born on November 2, 1944, to Marvin Flinn and Wilma (Smith) Flinn in Temple, Texas. On April 27, 1985, she married the love of her life, Ernest (EAB) Bunte. For the next 38 years they were best friends and constant companions.
Darlene grew up and was baptized in the Bottoms Baptist Church. She graduated from Troy HS in 1963 and remained a lifelong member of the Troy Community. In her early twenties, she became a member of the Troy United Methodist Church and later in life the First Baptist Church of Troy. She was a homemaker, cake decorator, substitute teacher for Troy ISD, and a desk clerk at S&W where she retired after 21 years. She served as president of the Troy PTA and was captain of the Troy VFD Ladies’ Pumper Team.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dennie Flinn.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ernest; daughters Cheryl Drummond of Temple, Andrea Durbin of Troy, Robin Maddux (John) of Morgan’s Point; grandchildren Kalyn Zapata (Jon) of Troy, Joshua Stirnkorb of Tyler, Hayden Maddux (Miranda) of Belton, Hannah Dehnert (Eric) of Rockwall, Katie Sykes of Houston, Olivia “Lou Lou” Maddux of Belton, Hannah Durbin of Temple, and Madison “Maddie” Gonzalez of Troy; and great-grandchildren Bella, Scarlett, Jonny, and Jerry Zapata, all of Troy, and Benjamin Dehnert of Rockwall, arriving in September.
She loved people and never met a stranger. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile for everyone she encountered. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed by many.
Visitation will be from 5pm to 7 pm Tuesday, 8/15/2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Wednesday 08/16/2023 at First Baptist Church in Troy with burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Paid Obituary