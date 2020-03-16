ROSEBUD — Services for Frankie Ballard, 67, of Rosebud are pending with Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Mr. Ballard died Sunday, March 15, at his residence.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 7:43 pm
