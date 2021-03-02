Allen Lee Newman
Allen Lee Newman, 91, of Temple, sat down at the feet of Jesus on Wednesday, February 24, passing away peacefully at Scott & White Hospital while holding the hand of his wife of almost 70 years, Maxine.
Allen was born February 12, 1930 in Duncan, Oklahoma to John Wesley and Pearl Barber Newman. He graduated from Velma-Alma High School and continued his education at Cameron College and Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) with a degree in Agronomy. After graduation, he served two years in the Army, rising to the rank of Master Sargent. He went to work for the Soil Conservation Service in 1955, retiring in 1987. He was the assistant State Soil Scientist for 17 years.
He married Cleta Maxine Pierce in Claud, Oklahoma on May 27, 1951 and moved to Temple in 1967. They joined Immanuel Baptist Church in 1967 where Allen taught Sunday School for over 50 years and was a deacon almost as long.
At home, his garden and flowers were the envy of the neighborhood. He became a champion for the purple martin birds, wrote articles for the Purple Martin magazine, and many people called him for advice on the care of purple martins.
Until his health declined, he was an active member of the Bell County Genealogical Society and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans because he treasured the history of his ancestors. His service to his Lord directed his life and the way he treated others. He was especially grateful to God for the blessings of his family.
Allen is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Maxine; sons, Max Newman and wife, Traci of Temple and Steven Newman and wife Terry of Elgin, Texas; grandsons, Jarrod Newman and wife Lindsay of Temple, Derek Newman and wife Dominque of Woodway, Texas, Collin Mayo and wife Carissa of Temple, Jason Mayo and wife Cassidy of Temple, Colton Mayo of Temple, Luis Pesquera and wife Maeve of Paso Robles, CA, and Alex Pesquera and wife Sarah of Los Angeles, CA; eight great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters and two more great grandchildren expected within the next few months.
Allen is also survived by sisters, Mary Fern Stewart of Oklahoma City and Melva Hines of Sulphur, OK; brothers, Wayne Newman and wife Virginia of Walters, OK, Paul Newman and wife Francine of Claud, OK, and Philip Newman and wife Deanna of Claud, OK.
Allen was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Imon Newman and sister, Wynola Eaton.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-6:00pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Baptist Church library fund.
“Very well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Paid Obituary