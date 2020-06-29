Services for George Henry Blasingame, 93, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Coolidge Cemetery.
Mr. Blasingame died Friday, June 26, at a local care center.
He was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Hill County to John Henry and Lillian Mabel Whitt Blasingame. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He was a teacher. He was a member of the Maples Masonic Lodge No. 791 in Flat and Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by two sons, George Whitt Blasingame and John A. Blasingame.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret; a son, Chad Blasingame of Houston; three daughters, Daphne Connell, Tanya Davis and Kim Holt, all of Waco; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maples Masonic Lodge No. 791.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.