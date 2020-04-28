Kirit Patel
Kirit Patel, 77, resident of Killeen, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 8:25am in the peaceful surroundings of his home. Kirit was born on October 13, 1942 in Gujarat India to late Natvarlal and Nirmala Patel. Kirit finished his pharmacy school in Ahmedabad, India in 1963.
He immigrated to Rwanda in 1964 working at a local pharmacy in Kigali, Rwanda. Kirit immigrated to the Unites States in 1974 from Rwanda. He joined the U.S military and served honorably from 1974 to 1982. He was stationed at Landstuhl, Germany and Fort Hood Texas during his military service. He continued the next 23 years of his career in Civil Service serving our servicemen/women at The Darnell Army Hospital Pharmacy in Fort Hood, Texas and retired in 2005.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling, cruising, taking walks, enjoying the outdoors, watching classic movies, rooting for his San Francisco 49ers, and spending time with his family. Kirit’s love of life was exemplified by his wonderful sense of humor, and he loved laughing and telling jokes in equal measure. He was an active member of Central Texas Hindu Temple and Gujarati Samaj of Central Texas.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to “Ekal Vidyalaya’ a charity involved in educating tribal population of India. (www.Ekal.org)
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
