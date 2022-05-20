BELTON — Services for Derek Lane Henry, 56, of Moody will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Fulfilled Life Church in Beeville with the Rev. Carl Pickett officiating.
Mr. Henry died Monday, May 16, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 1, 1965, in Houston to Leslie Ray and Martha Ann Wise Henry. He was an engineer for the Waco Fire Department. He was a firefighter and fuel specialist for the Temple Airport.
Survivors include his mother and father, both of Beeville; a son, Bryne Henry of Dallas; a daughter, Danielle McNiel of Temple; two brothers, Matthew Henry of Beeville and Alan Henry of Florida; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Junior Fire Cadets of Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.