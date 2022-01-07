BELTON — Services for Lindon “Lynn” Burton Tomlin, 83, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Tomlin died Tuesday, Dec. 28.
He was born Aug. 2, 1938, in Waco to Tommy and Louise Tomlin. He graduated from Troy High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain’s assistant. He worked for Wilson Art and retired from Texas Power & Light in 1992. He later worked for Scott & White hospital in Temple and First National Bank in Temple. He married Elaine on Aug. 24, 1965. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Troy, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He also was involved with Fellowship of Morgan’s Point, New Hope Church in Temple and Wildwood Baptist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Oct. 7, 2020.
Survivors include a brother, Larry Tomlin of Pendleton; a sister, Sara Hector of Pendleton; a son, JD Tomlin of Frisco; two daughters, Cindy Pugh of Morgan’s Point Resort and Becky Beechem of Durango; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church, the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.