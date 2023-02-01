Michael Rae Donovan Powell
Michael Rae, age 26, passed away on Thursday, January 26th at Scott & White hospital in Temple.
Michael was born to George Donovan and Michael-Ann Powell on September 23, 1996.
He graduated from Richard Milburn Academy in May 2014.
Michael was a fan of “The Office” memorabilia, avid coin collector, loved his scratch off tickets and had a crazy range of music interest from Frank Sinatra to the Grease movie soundtrack! He will be remembered as someone who loved you “hard”, being loyal to a fault and being a fierce protector of those he loved. But his most prized possession was his family. He was the most amazing “Daddy”!
He is survived by his parents (Michael-Ann & George); sister, Kaitlynn Bailey; brother, Serafino Donovan; son, Marcello Rae; stepdaughter, Ella Caines; their mother, Olivia Padin; grandparents, Michael Powell and Jenny Powell; aunts, Regina Powell (Jim), Robin Ballard (Monte), and Eminda Kravis; cousins; Mitchel Powell (Stephanie), Skyler Sadler (Cristian), and Landyn Sadler.
A special thank you to the Medical Team & ICU nurses, Christine & Amber for the compassionate care they provided to Michael & our family.
Honorary pallbearers are Mitchel Powell, Anthony Garza, Bryan Anspach and Tanner Pagel.
In lieu of flowers, a bank account has been setup thru 1st National Bank in Killeen to benefit his son, Marcello. Immediate family can provide specifics.
A celebration of life will be held at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, TX on Thursday, February 2nd. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00. Celebration of Michael’s life will begin at 4:00 in the chapel.
