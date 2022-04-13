Melinda Jayne Bledsoe
A memorial service for Melinda Jayne Bledsoe, 64, of Belton, Texas will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at First Baptist Belton with Rev. Andy Davis and Dr. Gary Gramling officiating. Mrs. Bledsoe died Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Mrs. Bledsoe was born June 4, 1957, in San Angelo, the daughter of P. W. and Winnie Faye (Ray) Reed. Jayne began taking piano and organ lessons at an early age. She began playing piano in churches and accompanying choirs at the age of fifteen. She graduated from San
Angelo Central High School and then attended Howard Payne University where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Shortly after she graduated, Jayne married the love of her life, Gary Bledsoe, on May 25, 1979 in San Angelo. She and Gary spent 42 years in music ministry throughout the state of Texas. She faithfully played piano for her husband every Sunday and every Wednesday night. She and Gary ended their long tenure in music ministry with their joint retirement from First Baptist Belton in October 2021.
Along with playing at church, Mrs. Bledsoe had a long career as an elementary music teacher and a private piano teacher. She taught in districts all over the state of Texas and ended her career with Belton ISD in 2015. She had shared her love of music with thousands of children over the years.
Her two daughters, Lindsay and Leanne, accredit their strong, independent nature to their mother. She taught them they could do anything they set their minds to and was a great encouragement through every stage of their lives. She instilled her love of reading, gardening, travel, music, and most importantly, Jesus in their lives. Her greatest joy in recent years had been her three grandchildren, Lincoln, Hayes, and Carter Jayne.
Survivors include her husband Gary Bledsoe of Belton, daughter Lindsay Dubberly and husband, Adam, of Temple and daughter, Leanne Bledsoe, of Temple. She is also survived by her three brothers Joe Reed and his wife Lynn of San Angelo, Jack Reed and his wife Jan of Midland, Jerry Reed and wife Barbara of Tyler, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and three sweet grandchildren, Lincoln, Hayes and Carter Jayne Dubberly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Howard Payne University Scholarship fund.
Paid Obituary