ROCKDALE — Services for Olen P. Holliman Jr., 71, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Forest Grove Cemetery in the Forest Grove community.
Mr. Holliman died Saturday, Oct. 10, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 30, 1948, in Cameron to Carmen Lucille Tyler and Olen P. Holliman Sr. He graduated from Rockdale High School and Texas A&M University. He was a financial officer. He was a member of the Brahman Association.
Survivors include two sisters, Faye Schoneman of Somerville and Mary Ridgway of Austin.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.