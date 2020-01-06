BELTON — Services for Rosie Deholloz, 79, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
She died Friday, Jan. 3, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Belton to Augustine R. and Margarita Martinez Castillo. She was a member of Belton Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by a son, Desidero Deholloz.
Survivors include three sons, Julian Deholloz, Noah Deholloz and Paul Deholloz; three daughters, Norma Linda Rodriguez, Judy Deholloz and Irene “Molly” Deholloz; four brothers, Joe Castillo, Ricky Castillo, Bobby Castillo and Gilbert Castillo; five sisters, Mary Helen Jack, Mamie Martinez, Emma Pruitt, Billy Lopez and Corina March; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.