A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald Frank Davis, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Davis died Saturday, Sept. 18, at a local hospital.
He was born March 23, 1943, in Temple to John and Effie Barfield Davis. He was a telecommunications specialist for ARCO Oil and Gas, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, and a 3rd degree Knight in the Knight’s of Columbus Lodge No. 7290.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jarolik Davis of Temple; and a brother, Donald Davis of Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, followed by a rosary.