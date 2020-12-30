ROCKDALE — Services for Elyne Amanda Niemtschk Lehmann, 97, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale.
Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Thorndale.
Mrs. Lehmann died Sunday, Dec. 27, at a Taylor nursing home.
She was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Thorndale to Otto and Meta Niemtschk. She received her GED. She married Otto B. Lehmann on Nov. 27, 1940. She worked for Thorndale ISD. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Larry Lehmann and Jarvis Lehmann, both of Lake Limestone, David Lehmann of Buena Vista, Colo., and Ronald Lehmann of Thorndale; five daughters, Artie Doss of Elgin, Shirley Fortune of Bossier City, La., Sandra Kendrick and Teresa Ging, both of Thorndale, and Renee Crowder of Hutto; a brother, Eugene Niemtschk; a sister, Irene Schroeder; 26 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church General Fund; The Lutheran Hour; or any charity.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.