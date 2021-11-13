Mary Ellen Hanke, age 74, of Temple, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was born on September 20, 1947 in Ennis, Texas the daughter of Arthur and Ella Mae Cross.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2:00pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Buckholts, Texas.
Mary grew up in Rogers, Texas and graduated from Rogers High School. She married the love of her life Lawrence Hanke on February 11, 1967 in Buckholts, Texas. Mary received her Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor In 1975 and her Master’s degree in Elementary education from Sam Houston State University in 1981. She then went on to become a Reading Recovery Specialist and got her certification from Texas Womens University in 1995. She spent the last 20 years of her teaching career doing absolutely what she loved to do, teaching kids how to read. She taught in Holland, Texas until May of 2017.
Mary leaves behind her wonderful husband Lawrence Hanke of Temple, a son Todd Hanke of Temple, daughter Marla Hanke of Temple, and 5 grandchildren, Seth Hanke, Madison Curtis, Ethan Curtis, Gemma Curtis, and Rylan Curtis. She is also survived by a brother Lee Cross of Temple, a sister Donna Leune and husband Wilbert of Belton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Ella Mae Cross and her father and mother-in-law Ernest and Edna Hanke.
Mary found great joy in hanging out with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a Godly woman who served the lord. We know she is dancing in Heaven waiting on all of us to join her one day. Heaven gained another angel and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Much gratitude and thanks to Kindred Hospice, ie…Kacy Autry, Millie Stockard, Paula Williams, Michelle Hernandez, and Chaplain Dub Falsone. The compassion that these individuals showed will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers memorials to a church of donor’s choice or to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org) would be appreciated.
To share a memory or to sign Mary’s guestbook, please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com