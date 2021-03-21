John Wesley Collins, Jr.
John Wesley Collins, Jr., age 82 of Moody, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 peacefully in his home. Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
John was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on June 9, 1938 to John Wesley Collins, Sr., and Evelyn H. Collins. John joined the United States Air Force at the age of 17, retiring proudly after 20 years of service in April of 1980. He then joined the PlasClad/PSI family in Temple where he fully retired after 20 years. John was an honorable man that loved his work and his family, treating all with honor and dignity. He did not know a stranger, with his kind and gentle soul he was respected and loved by all that knew him, whether friend or foe, if someone needed help, he was there to lend a hand. He was an avid supporter of animal life, never killing, always saving; Mother Neff Park was where he liked to take them after catching and releasing them. He was an avid bowler with the bowling league in Temple for many years. John was the epitome of family and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart, they would say “Pappa” and you could hear the amount of love in their voices and the respect they had for him. John “Pappa” Collins will be greatly missed.
John was preceded in death by his father, John W. Collins, Sr.; his mother, Evelyn Howie Collins; two sisters; and one brother.
John was survived by his wife of 34 years, Lois E Collins; son Dwayne Collins, daughter Kathy Collins Ruth; step sons David Benton Yurisich and wife Sabine, Chris Yurisich and wife Nicole Parrales; John’s grandchildren, Joshua Collins, Wesley Ruth, Justin Yurisich, Heather Yurisich Simpson, Kailyn Ruth White, Sarah Collins, Christian Shoults and Colton Yurisich. John had 18 great grandchildren and dozens of extended family members whose lives were affected beyond measure by his example.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary