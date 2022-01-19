Moses Anthony Uribe
Services for Moses Anthony Uribe, 25, of Temple will be held at 10:00 am on Friday January 21, 2022 at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow with procession to Bellwood Memorial Park.
Moses Anthony Uribe died on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at a local hospital.
Moses Anthony Uribe was born on July 3, 1996 to Christina Gauna and Jacinto Uribe Rivera in Temple, Texas. Moses proudly graduated from Temple High School and then started working for his family’s plumbing business. He was a member of Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church. His hobbies included dancing, singing, and entertaining his circle of family and friends. He collected hats, boots, and speakers. Moses enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls play basketball and the Saints when they played football.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene & Augustina Guana of Temple; and Leonila Rivera of Guanajuato, Mexico.
Survivors include his parents; one brother, Jacinto Uribe Jr, of Temple; one sister, Nina Rodriguez of Temple; two nieces, Alicia Rodriguez and Aviana Rodriguez; and two nephews, Nasario Rodriguez and Rosario Rodriguez.
The family would like to thank Scott & White for their compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm with Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
Paid Obituary