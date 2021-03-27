Services for William P. “Bill” Chamlee, 90, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Chamlee died Thursday, March 25, at a local hospital.
Updated: March 27, 2021 @ 2:43 am
