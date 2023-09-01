Sandra Faye Lange
Sandra Faye Lange, 74, of Westphalia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 30.
Sandra was born on November 12, 1948, in Belton to Cellfred and Clara Lee Trojan. She graduated from Belton High School and attended Temple Junior College. She was a retired rural route carrier from the Temple Post Office. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church and was active in their Feed My Sheep ministry
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin of 54 years. Sons, Darrell Lange of Burleson; Mark Lange and wife Kristina of Temple; Daughter, Terri McMurtry and husband Quincy of Troy. 8 grandchildren, Tyler Schlinke and wife Lexi, Jordan McMurtry, Maci McMurtry, Kallie Lange, Kenna Lange, Katelyn Lange, Andrew Lange, and Allison Lange. 1 great-grandchild, Lolo Schlinke. She is also survived by two sisters, Grace Frei and husband Larry of Westphalia, Belinda Hering and husband Junior of Westphalia, and brother Larry Trojan and wife Linda of Waxahachie.
Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 4 - 6 at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Funeral services will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Barclay on Monday, September 4, at 10 AM with Pastor Terry Atkins officiating. Memorials can be made to Salem Lutheran Church.
Paid Obituary