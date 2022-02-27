Guillermo (Willie) Jimenez, of Waco, passed away February 6, 2022. A funeral mass was held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco with burial with military honors at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
Guillermo was born in Temple, Texas, to Cruz Jimenez, Sr., and Guadalupe C. Jimenez. He graduated from Temple High School and later earned the degree of Associate in Arts from McLennan Community College.
Guillermo was a veteran, serving over two years in the United States Army. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service where he retired after 40 years as a mail handler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and also, his brothers, Miguel and Timio Jimenez.
He is survived by his spouse, Lucy Jimenez; brothers, Jose and wife, Pauline Jimenez, Cruz and wife, Elia Jimenez, Jr., Vicente and wife, Janet Jimenez; and sisters, Juanita and husband, Adolfo Cruz, Aurelia and husband, Amado Flores, Anita and husband, Frank Battle, and Silveria Cuevas.